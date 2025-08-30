The Porch reopens in Sacramento's midtown after fire left building damaged

A popular spot serving up southern comfort dishes in midtown Sacramento finally reopened its doors this weekend after a fire threatened to close it down for good.

Over the past few days, it was a rush to get The Porch back open for the holiday weekend crowd.

"We are officially reopened from being closed for a month and a half," said Shelby Davis, the general manager at The Porch. "It was a long month and a half."

In mid-July, a fire tore into the back of the building, leaving significant damage to the building's exterior.

"It was heartbreaking," Davis said. "We stood there mostly in silence."

"We were all just scared, you see the damage and wonder are we gonna not open ever again? Are we out of jobs? We were panicked and all scared together," Davis continued.

But inside, Davis said she's grateful they only suffered water and smoke damage.

"We got a little touch-up, a business touch-up, things are repainted, the outside is repainted," Davis said. "New touches here and there, some love to the building while we were closed."

Now with a new makeover and an updated menu, The Porch is back open, hoping now for community support to help them bounce back.

"Really, it means a lot," Davis said. "Knowing we had people calling and asking when we'd be open again. The community was really excited."

On Saturday, they also hosted a celebration of their reopening with a live band.

Something else new for The Porch is that they're now serving dinner on Sunday nights instead of just Sunday brunch.

It's something they're proud to bring back, saying they haven't done it in years.