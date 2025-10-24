Sacramento police arrest suspect in man's Meadowview killing
An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection to the Oct. 16 shooting in Sacramento's Meadowview neighborhood that left a man dead.
Sacramento police said officers responded near Meadowview Road and 21st Street that night to investigate a shooting. Officers found a man who had been shot at least once at the scene.
That man later died. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified him as 21-year-old Matthew Anderson.
On Friday, Sacramento police announced an arrest had been made.
Police say 18-year-old Sacramento resident Davian Sida had been booked into Sacramento County Jail on homicide charges.
Exactly what led up to the shooting still has not been detailed by detectives.