Sacramento police arrest suspect in man's Meadowview killing

An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection to the Oct. 16 shooting in Sacramento's Meadowview neighborhood that left a man dead.

Sacramento police said officers responded near Meadowview Road and 21st Street that night to investigate a shooting. Officers found a man who had been shot at least once at the scene.

That man later died. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified him as 21-year-old Matthew Anderson.

On Friday, Sacramento police announced an arrest had been made.

Police say 18-year-old Sacramento resident Davian Sida had been booked into Sacramento County Jail on homicide charges.

Exactly what led up to the shooting still has not been detailed by detectives.