Shooting involving Sacramento police near Matsui Park sends suspect to hospital

SACRAMENTO – A suspect search near a Sacramento park ended with an officer-involved shooting that sent the suspect to the hospital Friday.

Sacramento police said, a little after noon, officers were in the area near the waterline behind Matsui Park off Jibboom Street looking for an alleged domestic violence suspect.

Police later revealed that an officer-involved shooting had occurred.

Scene of the investigation near Matsui Park.

The suspect has been taken to the hospital, police said; no officers were hurt in the incident.

Police have not commented on the condition of the suspect. The suspect's name has also not yet been released.

A significant law enforcement presence remains in the area.

This is a developing story.