Sacramento man overcharged for kitten adoption says city is giving him the runaround

Sacramento man who adopted 2 kittens says he was overcharged $750 by shelter

Sacramento man who adopted 2 kittens says he was overcharged $750 by shelter

Sacramento man who adopted 2 kittens says he was overcharged $750 by shelter

A Sacramento man who adopted two kittens from the Front Street Animal Shelter says he is getting the runaround from the city after being overcharged $750 and they won't return his calls.

The new members of James Brashear's family, Salem and Derpy, left him with an unexpected financial hit when he was overcharged for them.

"There was a server error, so every time I hit payment, there was a server error, and she kept telling me to redo it, just redo it, just redo it, so I did it five times," Brashear said.

Because of the transaction trouble, Brashear paid $150 in cash, then got home to see he was charged six times that amount on his credit card as the transactions had gone through.

"I ended up paying $900," he said.

Now he says the Front Street Animal Shelter has not paid him back and is giving him the runaround, blaming bureaucracy.

"He's gotta approve it, send it to another manager who will then send it to another manager who will send it to finance. I go, 'OK, this is way too complicated. I just want my $750 back," Brashear said. "And I'm just kind of tired of being ghosted by the city on this."

A spokesperson for the Front Street Animal Shelter said the transaction error was due to a glitch, leading several customers to pay their adoption fees multiple times.

"Unfortunately, the city's refund process is not in our control and we aren't able to issue refunds directly, as we don't take the money directly," the shelter said.

"They haven't told me anything," Brashear said.

Brashear gave the two felines forever homes.

"And so, I'm just like, I'm kind of tired of the runaround," he said.

In a statement to CBS Sacramento, the Front Street Animal Shelter said refund checks are typically received within one to two weeks. Brashear said they have not given him a straightforward answer on when to expect any money.