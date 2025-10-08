Sacramento Kings to open preseason on Wednesday. What to watch as new season looms.

NBA action is back starting this week in Sacramento with the Kings kicking off the preseason at home.

Wednesday, the Toronto Raptors will be taking on the Kings at the Golden 1 Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Three other preseason games are scheduled in October, including one more game at Golden 1 Center against the LA Clippers on Oct. 15.

Sacramento Kings starting 5

The Kings will be entering the 2025-26 season with a core group mostly intact from last season.

Zach LaVine remains after coming over to the Sacramento Kings in the De'Aaron Fox trade. Malik Monk, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis round out the expected starting lineup.

Notably, the Kings' front office has been relatively quiet this offseason. No big-splash signings or trades have been announced.

Regular season tip-off

The Kings will tip off the regular season on Oct. 22 at the Phoenix Suns.

Sacramento won't have to wait long to ring in the new season, however, with opening night at the Golden 1 Center scheduled for Oct. 24 against the Utah Jazz.