Sacramento Kings to introduce land acknowledgment at games

The Sacramento Kings are celebrating Native American Heritage in November by becoming one of the few NBA teams to have a land acknowledgement at games.

On Monday, the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians announced a partnership with the Kings.

As part of the partnership, a video will play at games that will talk about the ancestral land that the Golden 1 Center and Sacramento now occupy.

"We are grateful to the Sacramento Kings for this meaningful partnership and opportunity to share our history and our enduring connection to this land," said Chairwoman Regina Cuellar in a statement.

The video will contain the following message, similar to the land acknowledgement also issued by Sacramento State University:

"As the original inhabitants of Sacramento, we acknowledge the land we are sharing at this very moment is the unceded homeland of our Nísem Péwinan ancestors, and neighboring Nisenan, Patwin, and Miwok people. I welcome you to our homelands."

Native American Heritage Night has been set for Nov. 24 at the Golden 1 Center when the Kings take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Only a few other NBA teams have incorporated a land acknowledgment at their arenas, the Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns being among them.