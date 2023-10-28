Sacramento Kings fans at home opener eager for another winning season

Kings fans at home opener eager for another winning season

SACRAMENTO -- Tens of thousands of fans descended upon DOCO on Friday night, eagerly awaiting the home opener for the Sacramento Kings. Following a successful season last year, the entire city is rallying behind the "Boys in Purple" with hopes for another winning season.

Despite the uncertainty of the night's game, the mood among fans was one of excitement and optimism. Whether the beam at DOCO was lit or not, fans are hopeful and even expectant of a winning season.

John Salguero, a lifelong fan, brought his son to his first Kings game with high hopes.

"Let's get there, let's go to the finals, and finally bring [a championship] to Sacramento!" he exclaimed, reflecting the sentiments of many devoted fans.

Father-son duo Tim and Chris Bryan have followed the Kings to venues across the country. They mark the date and venue on their matching hats and hope to cross off their final stadium from their bucket list this year when the Kings face the Bucks.

"Should be exciting, go to Milwaukee and finally finish up our quest," Rim Bryan said.

The Kings' hype is being felt far and wide. Nick Manning, who's visiting from New York, says he's not a Kings fan but eagerly joined the excitement Friday night.

"I just want to see them light the beam. I want to be a part of this atmosphere, hear the cowbells," Manning explained.

He said he found the unity and enthusiasm around the Kings to be irresistibly cool and wanted to be part of it.

With the energy and enthusiasm at an all-time high, the stage is set for another exciting season of Sacramento Kings basketball.

Despite a late comeback Friday night, Sacramento dropped their home opener to the Golden State Warriors 122-114.