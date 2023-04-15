Sacramento Kings create community and loyalty for one local Arab family

SACRAMENTO - Loyal fans have been waiting for this moment for years: the Sacramento Kings in the playoffs. For some people, it is just a basketball team, but for the local Awabdeh family, it is part of their culture.

"We were raised in a very loyal and passionate family," said Danielle Awabdeh. "We were always told we are a team and the team mentality."

The family said the feeling of home they find in the Sacramento Kings reflects their home in the Middle East.

"Even though it is not that huge to be communal in American culture, in Sacramento I felt that," said Danielle.

Sue Awabdeh and her husband Joel raised their four kids Talline, Danielle, Rachel, and Edward in Sacramento. Sue is from Jordan but grew up in Chicago. Joel came to America from Syria.

"I love their passion," said Sue. "I just sit and watch and I am just, wow, I am proud."

The siblings have been faithful Kings fans since birth.

"We were loud when we were bad, so, of course, we are going to be loud when we are good," said Rachel.

Sue said being a Kings fan was not always easy, but it shaped her kid's character.

"They were loyal," said Sue. "That is a good characteristic for a person to show that loyalty and passion to stick to something you like no matter whether they are winning or losing."

Her girls say it is about supporting an underdog team in an underdog city.

"It is important to cheer for the Kings even when compared to the Warriors, the Lakers, the Clippers, like no, we are the best."

The family has been spreading the Kings' gospel for a while now.

"I have people texting me from high school, middle school, and college saying 'congrats on the Kings. I know you and your family have been waiting for this moment,'" said Danielle.

The fanatic family is also growing.

"Domantas was just doing amazing," said Talline. "I just felt so inspired by the way he always pulled through."

If the Kings win it all, Talline and her husband will be welcoming baby Domantas to the family at the end of June, right after the championship.

"What started off as a joke could now be a reality," said Talline. "I guess we will find out."

A team that has been a beam of light for the Arab family for years is now also a light to the city.

"On Google Maps I actually think it is considered a place of worship and that is weird, but if you go there, it actually is a spiritual experience," Rachel said.

Talline and her husband live in Portland and Danielle is in Baltimore, but the family said it is converting people to Kings fans everywhere they go.

"I am proud of the team," said Danielle. "I also am proud of the fans for sticking through it."

The family is looking forward to the post-season starting with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.