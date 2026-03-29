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Jackknifed big-rig catches fire, blocks ramp at Business 80, Highway 50 in Sacramento

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

/ CBS Sacramento

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A portion of the interchange between Business 80 and Highway 50 in downtown Sacramento is closed due to a collision involving a big-rig, officials said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident occurred shortly after 6 a.m. on the connector ramp from westbound Business 80 to westbound 50. The truck reportedly struck a vehicle before it jackknifed on the connector ramp and caught fire.

At one point, a part of the big-rig was hanging over the railing. Officials said the big-rig was carrying about 50,000 pounds of packaged meat.

business-80-highway-50-big-rig-032926.jpg
Map of where a big-rig jackknifed on a ramp between Business 80 and Highway 50 in Sacramento on March 29, 2026. CBS

All people involved in the collision have been accounted for, according to the Highway Patrol.

Authorities did not provide an estimate on when the ramp would be reopened. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes around the closure.

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