Sacramento influencers stepping up to help neighbors bracing for food crisis

As the federal government shutdown continues, communities are stepping up big to feed their neighbors.

A group of influencers in Sacramento is teaming up to use their platforms to give back, as SNAP benefits or federal food aid benefits will stop on Nov. 1.

Sacramento influencer Ashley Newell said donating cash goes further than donating cans.

"They were never meant to fill the gap of SNAP and they are going to try," said Newell.

Every $1 donated to the Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services equals three meals.

"It makes me cry," said Kari Shipman, who is the program director of All Together Now Sacramento. "It makes me so happy."

Shipman is rallying the community and is overwhelmed by how they have raised nearly $18,000 in just over 24 hours.

"Not going to sit here and say it's easy to meet this demand, but we're committed to doing everything we can," said director of communications at Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services Kevin Buffalino.

Buffalino said that they are serving 330,000 people a month, which is way more than they ever have in their 49 years.

He said there are nearly 270,000 people in Sacramento County on SNAP benefits, known as CalFresh in California.

Buffalino said they are bracing for the number of people they serve to surge.

Shipman created a QR code that she hopes people will post on their front doors as children trick-or-treat this weekend, so people have an opportunity to donate.

"I see the faces and the heartbreak of people who are going without food, and it really is gut-wrenching and makes you want to do more," Shipman said.

Food banks are worried about the need moving forward because CalFresh provides nine meals for every one meal distributed by food banks.