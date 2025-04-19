Watch CBS News
Woman shot in Sacramento dies, homicide investigation underway

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation is underway in Sacramento after a woman was shot and killed on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The Sacramento Police Department responded to Arden Way near Boxwood Street in the Old North Sacramento area around 1:30 p.m. for an incomplete 911 call. 

At the scene, officers found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. She later died, police said. 

No information about a suspect is known at this time. 

This is a developing story.

