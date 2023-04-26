Sacramento home in Oak Park damaged in fire

Watch CBS News
SACRAMENTO – A fire that damaged the back of a home in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood early Wednesday afternoon is under investigation.

The scene was along the 2800 block of 39th Street.

Sacramento Fire Department crews responded and found a heavy fire in the back area of the home.

Firefighters quickly went to work and dealt with the flames. No one was home at the time and no injuries have been reported, the fire department says.

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation. 

