Deadly crash investigated on Highway 50 in Sacramento near 16th Street
SACRAMENTO – A deadly crash had several lanes blocked on one of Sacramento's major freeway arteries Wednesday morning.
The incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. on westbound Highway 50, right near the Highway 99 connector.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol confirmed that a vehicle and a pedestrian were involved – resulting in a fatality.
Drivers were being urged to detour around the crash. A SigAlert was issued, with traffic reduced down to one lane on Highway 50 at 16th Street.
All lanes were cleared around 7:30 a.m.