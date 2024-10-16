Deadly crash investigated on Highway 50 in Sacramento near 16th Street

Deadly crash on Highway 50 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A deadly crash had several lanes blocked on one of Sacramento's major freeway arteries Wednesday morning.

The incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. on westbound Highway 50, right near the Highway 99 connector.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol confirmed that a vehicle and a pedestrian were involved – resulting in a fatality.

Drivers were being urged to detour around the crash. A SigAlert was issued, with traffic reduced down to one lane on Highway 50 at 16th Street.

All lanes were cleared around 7:30 a.m.