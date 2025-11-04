NTSB releases preliminary report on Sacramento helicopter crash on Highway 50

Federal investigators have released their preliminary findings on the Sacramento helicopter crash that fatally injured one person.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board's report, released Tuesday, the REACH medical helicopter had just taken off from the UC Davis Medical Center on Oct. 6 when the crew made a mayday call.

Investigators say the flight paramedic noticed that the power had gone out, leaving the helicopter autorotating towards Highway 50.

The helicopter then crashed onto the freeway, coming to a rest in the eastbound lanes.

A section of the outer part of the main rotor blade was found embedded in the roof of the garage of a home near the freeway, according to the preliminary report.

Investigators noted that the helicopter had reached an altitude of around 500' before the crash.

Among the three passengers of the helicopter, nurse Suzie Smith died days after the crash. The other two passengers – pilot Chad Millward and paramedic Margaret Davis – have been released from the hospital and were recovering at inpatient rehabilitation facilities, REACH stated previously.