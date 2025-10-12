Northern California honors nurse who died days after Sacramento helicopter crash

Nurse "Suzie" Smith took her final flight on Sunday after her family confirmed she died days after the medical helicopter she was on board crashed onto Highway 50 in Sacramento.

Loved ones, first responders and strangers showed up big to honor the flight nurse.

In her line of work, Suzie saw firsthand daily that every second of life is precious, and her loved ones said Suzie chose to spend her time helping others and building communities.

A REACH helicopter flew Suzie's body from Sacramento to Red Bluff.

Her flag-draped casket was then slowly carried as fellow first responders lined the tarmac at the Red Bluff airport to say a painful goodbye as her body was transported by ground ambulance to a funeral home in Palo Cedro, a community in Shasta County.

"Right here, what you see right here that is evidence of who she was," said Judy, who attended the procession.

Suzie spent 50 years as a nurse and 21 as a flight nurse with REACH and was devoted to saving lives and then found herself on the other side.

"I didn't know her personally, but I know she will be terribly missed," said Suzie Dana, who showed up to the procession.

Paula Anderson got emotional as she spoke with CBS13 and said she was amazed by how good Samaritans stepped up big the night of the crash and was inspired when she started learning more about the nurse who was on board.

"We rely on them and expect them to rush so to see other people rush to that rescue. Just gratifying," Anderson said. "We just want to really be there and honor that life and that sacrifice she was so dedicated to."

Suzie regularly went on medical mission trips to Nicaragua, providing critical care for people in the third-world country, but her loved ones said the strong Christian woman viewed every aspect of life as a mission field.

"She really loved the Lord, and her life was dedicated to service," said one friend at the procession.

Eudwigs Ortega said Suzie regularly came into her restaurant and the community, young and old, can learn a lot from her character.

"She was a great friend, family," said Ortega. "The last thing we want to do for Suzie is this. Show how much we love her."

This may be Suzie's final flight, but her legacy is just taking off.

"To see this," said Judy. "It's just unbelievable to see the people that she's touched."

Suzie's family said that a memorial foundation called Our Angel that Flies Foundation is being created to honor Suzie's legacy.

They said it will be established to further the work Suzie started in the mission field, nursing scholarships and other causes she was passionate about.

REACH said on Friday that Chad Millward and Margaret "DeDe" Davis remain in the hospital in critical condition but are stable.