Sacramento "going to work" on becoming a more sociable city, improving nightlife

Sacramento working on becoming a more sociable city, improving nightlife

SACRAMENTO — A murder in front of the Golden 1 Center last week and a recent stabbing in Old Sacramento have led to growing concerns over downtown security.

The city has worked with local businesses and the public for months on ways to improve nightlife in the central city.

In November, Downtown Sacramento businesses have decked the halls, hoping customers return to the area this holiday season.

Many families enjoy all the decorations and events, but some say homelessness, blight, and fears of violent crime give downtown a bad reputation.

Last year, the city hired a new nighttime economy manager with the goal of adding more entertainment and keeping streets safe.

"It was really created because we have a very vibrant nightlife, and we need to have a more centralized focus on how we address it," said Tina Lee-Vogt, the nighttime economy manager.

Lee-Vogt's office is now releasing a report on how to make Sacramento a more "sociable city."

"We understand that it's important to change and go with the environment and needs of the community," she said.

One key recommendation is to focus on public safety. The report also recommends showing more support for performers and venues by streamlining permits. Better promotion of upcoming events would also help.

The city says it is now working to prioritize all the recommendations.

"We are going to work to make sure we do it right," Lee-Vogt said.

Sacramento city leaders will receive a presentation on the new recommendations at the city council meeting next Tuesday.