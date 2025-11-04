Watch CBS News
Chemical leak at Sacramento plant prompts closure along Fruitridge Road

By
Cecilio Padilla
One person has been taken to the hospital after a forklift hit a pressure relief valve at a manufacturing company in Sacramento, causing a chemical leak early Tuesday morning.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene near Fruitridge Road and 84th Street just before 6 a.m. to investigate reports of a strange odor in the area.

Several people were also reporting having problems breathing, Sacramento Fire says.

The incident was declared a hazardous materials situation.

As first responders soon found, Sacramento Fire says a forklift damaged the pressure relief valve on a 60,000-pound tank with about 14,000 pounds of chemicals inside.

A person who had unspecified injuries was taken to the hospital by an employee.

No details about the chemicals have been provided by authorities at this time.

Still, Sacramento police have shut down some streets in the area to try and isolate the scene. 

