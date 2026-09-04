Most of Sacramento's Fix50 construction project to be completed in October, Caltrans says

Lane reductions and closures along Sacramento's Highway 50 due to construction will soon be a thing of the past for drivers, as Caltrans said most of the Fix50 project is scheduled to be completed at the end of October.

Caltrans said the construction crews plan for "substantial completion" of the Fix50 project to be on Oct. 31.

After that, crews will be down to electrical, landscaping and drainage work. That means drivers will not see lane reductions or closures on the highway.

The project first began in 2021. It was originally slated to be completed during the summer of 2025. But delays due to equipment, weather and crashes pushed the completion date to 2026.

At one point, cracks and broken-off pieces of concrete were found along newly paved roads of westbound Highway 50 in downtown Sacramento.

It was originally estimated to cost $400 million, but that has ballooned to more than $500 million.

UC Berkeley's Transportation Injury Mapping System tallied 21 deadly crashes along the Fix50 route between 2015 and 2019. That number went up to 31 deadly crashes between 2021 and 2025.