Deadly crashes see big jump along Highway 50 construction zone over five years

A construction worker was killed in a crash along Highway 50 this week, highlighting growing safety concerns along the busy corridor as the massive Fix 50 project nears completion.

The victim was a 45-year-old man who was working in the construction zone when he was struck by a driver investigators say was under the influence of alcohol.

According to investigators, 24-year-old Ruby Lorenzo of Escalon was driving eastbound on Highway 50 when her vehicle collided with another car. Her vehicle then continued into the construction zone, where it struck a construction vehicle, the roadway worker and a guardrail.

The worker died from his injuries.

The deadly crash is the latest in a series of fatal collisions along the 14-mile Fix 50 construction corridor.

According to UC Berkeley's Transportation Injury Mapping System, which tracks collisions in the area, there were 21 fatalities along the Fix 50 route between 2015 and 2019. That number increased to 31 fatalities between 2021 and 2025, an increase of nearly 50%.

The rise in deadly crashes has some drivers concerned about navigating the construction zone, particularly with lane shifts and changing traffic patterns.

Some commuters said they have seen drivers make last-minute lane changes or appear unprepared for detours and shifting roadways.

"We rely on the drivers to be responsible drivers, to follow the rules of the road, and to keep in mind that they're not the only ones driving out there," a Caltrans spokesperson said.

The crashes also can have an impact on the construction schedule.

When a serious or fatal collision occurs, CHP investigators may need to close or restrict access to the area while they conduct their investigation. Caltrans said that can prevent construction crews from working in the affected area for several days.

"CHP makes its own investigations. That area in particular, we cannot work on that area," Caltrans said. "So there goes a couple of days that are behind that the contractor will need to try to catch up for those lost three or four days."

Despite the setbacks, Caltrans said the Fix 50 project is nearing completion and is expected to be finished by the end of the summer.

Officials are reminding drivers that construction-zone laws remain in effect. The speed limit in the work zone is 55 mph, and drivers are required to move over when possible or slow down when approaching workers or construction activity along the shoulder.

Caltrans said there are at least five lanes open in each direction during the day and that there are currently no detours or major traffic shifts blocking the main roadways.

The investigation into Tuesday's deadly crash remains ongoing.