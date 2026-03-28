Driver killed in Sacramento hit-and-run collision

One person was killed in a hit-and-run collision between two vehicles in Sacramento on Friday evening, police said.

The crash happened on Florin Road just east of Freeport Boulevard and south of Sacramento Executive Airport. The Sacramento Police Department said in a press release that officers responded at around 8:30 p.m. and found a woman down in the roadway at the crash scene with life-threatening injuries.

The woman, who was identified as one of the involved drivers, was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of first responders. Police said the other driver fled before officers arrived.

The department's major collision unit and crime scene investigators processed the scene and interviewed witnesses, police said. No suspect information was available.

The deceased driver's identity was withheld until her family could be notified.

The Police Department urged any witnesses with information about the crash to contact the dispatchers at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).