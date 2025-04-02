New Sacramento entertainment permit for smaller venues may boost nightlife

There may soon be more dancing, DJs and live music in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — There soon may be more dancing, DJs and live music in Sacramento.

Sacramento's nighttime economy manager, Tina Lee-Vogt, said that many places like wine bars, coffee shops, bookstores and breweries were unable to offer live music in the past due to high city fees.

"The cost of a permit is about $2,200 for a two-year permit, and it did price people out," Lee-Vogt said.

Now, Sacramento city leaders are creating a new entertainment permit for venues with less than 300 people that are cheaper with fewer regulations.

"There won't be the same requirements for security guards and scanners, so we're really hoping to make it a much easier process," Lee-Vogt said.

Ernesto Delgado owns Octopus Peru and several other Sacramento restaurants. He's hoping to apply for the new permit and offer live bands for his customers.

"For smaller restaurants, it definitely helps bring business, so I'm very appreciative of the city willing to do this," Delgado said.

There are currently about 70 businesses that have permits for live bands, DJs and dancing. That number could now double under the new rules, creating more jobs for musicians.

"We have so many local bands that can't find places to play"

Another city goal is to expand live music opportunities for people in other neighborhoods across the city.

"Instead of people having to always come downtown, maybe they can go to their neighborhood coffee shop and see a local band," Lee-Vogt said.

Owners like Delgado hope that adding more entertainment will attract even more customers.

"This just gives a restaurant another assurance that maybe that's another way to help stay in business," he said.

The new rules will also no longer require a permit to hold trivia nights. The city is hoping to begin offering the permits in June.