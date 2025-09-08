Man hit, killed by vehicle in Sacramento on El Camino Avenue

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle in North Sacramento late Monday morning.

Sacramento police say, just after 11:30 a.m., officers responded near El Camino Avenue and Van Ness Street to investigate a reported collision involving a pedestrian.

At the scene, officers found that a man had been struck by a vehicle.

First responders transported the man to the hospital, but police say he has since died.

The name of the man who died has not been released by authorities.

Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

Due to the incident investigation, El Camino Avenue was closed from Taft to Van Ness streets but has since reopened.