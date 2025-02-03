Watch CBS News
Discovery Park, other riverfront facilities to close in Sacramento ahead of anticipated flooding

SACRAMENTO – A number of river facilities around the Sacramento area will be closed starting Monday due to anticipated flooding.

Sacramento County Regional Parks said Discovery Park, Howe Ave Access, Gristmill Access, and the Elkhorn Boat Launch will all be closed as of Monday.

An atmospheric river has been taking aim at Northern California, with wet weather having hit the region since the weekend.

Tuesday is expected to be the wettest day of the storm. 

Closures of these riverfront facilities are common during winter, with Discovery Park often seeing an extended closure due to flooding

No specific timeframe has been given for the reopening of the facilities. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

