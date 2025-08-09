Sacramento Police investigate deadly shooting in Del Paso Heights

Sacramento Police said a man was killed in a shooting early Saturday.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting on the 900 block of North Avenue.

Police said they arrived at the scene and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting, and police said there is no information about the shooter.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office.