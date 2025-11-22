Suspect arrested in Sacramento hit-and-run investigation in late October

A suspect has been arrested in a hit-and-run investigation that left one person dead in late October in Sacramento, police said on Saturday.

On Oct. 25, police responded to the area of Florin Road and 24th Street around 5 a.m. for reports that a pedestrian had died.

Evidence at the scene led them to believe two vehicles may have struck the pedestrian and left the scene before police arrived.

On Saturday, police said 41-year-old Geoffrey Haenggi of Sacramento was arrested on charges of felony hit-and-run. Police said Haenggi is also accused of multiple firearms-related charges and was booked into jail.

The sister of the victim identified him as 60-year-old Gerald Hall.