Sacramento police search for 2 vehicles possibly tied to deadly hit-and-run

Brandon Downs
Sacramento police say they are searching for potentially two drivers after a pedestrian was hit and killed Saturday morning.

A pedestrian died after police responded to reports that a person was struck by a vehicle near Florin Road and 24th Street. 

Police said evidence at the scene led them to believe two vehicles may have struck the pedestrian and left the scene before officers could arrive. 

No description of the vehicles was released, as police are urging anyone with information to contact them. 

The identification of the victim has not been released. 

