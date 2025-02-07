Man convicted in deadly Interstate 5 road rage shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A man has been convicted of shooting and killing a 60-year-old man on Interstate 5 during a road rage incident in 2021 in Sacramento, the district attorney's office said.

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said David Perry was convicted of first-degree murder and attempted murder. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On Dec. 6, 2021, Lufino Mejorado, 60, was shot while driving his Dodge Ram on southbound I-5 near Richard Boulevard.

Prosecutors said Perry and Mejorado interacted in their vehicles on Watt Avenue near Interstate 80. They said Perry began to pursue Mejorado, who was trying to take off from the area and called 911.

Perry then pulled alongside Mejorado and fired several shots into his truck, wounding him in the arm and waist while the victim was on the phone with 911, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Perry circled back on I-5 and shot Mejorado one more time in the head, killing him. Perry then got out of the vehicle and discarded the gun on the West Sacramento overpass.

Months earlier, prosecutors said Perry was driving when he hit a victim's vehicle and quickly drove away. The victim followed Perry and called 911 to report his license plate number.

Perry then turned around and aligned his car with the victim and fired six rounds, wounding the victim before taking off, prosecutors said. The victim survived.

Perry is scheduled to be in court on April 4 for sentencing.