Sacramento police issue 49 citations during crosswalk sting to kick off Pedestrian Safety Month

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police are cracking down on traffic safety with extra patrols in midtown to keep drivers and pedestrians safe.

A Tuesday crosswalk traffic sting on J Street was in a familiar spot for police as there was just a deadly motorcycle crash in the same area last week.

Police are hoping that this type of enforcement will help make streets safer after a record number of people (55) lost their lives in crashes last year.

Car after car on Tuesday was being pulled over by police in midtown Sacramento. These drivers were accused of not stopping for a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

Only, that pedestrian was a plainclothes officer wearing a bright yellow safety vest while crossing the street as traffic approached.

Those that didn't stop got a ticket.

"We want to let the community know we are out here addressing this issue," said Officer Anthony Gamble with the Sacramento Police Department.

Mars Palomera said that she was nearly run over just last week.

"I had to dodge the car and I just remember my heart beating and me being like, 'Oh my God. People don't really care about people who walk here,' " she said.

This crosswalk sting comes as the number of fatal car crashes is on the rise in Sacramento.

"Last year, we had a record number of fatal collisions," Gamble said.

Last month, the city lowered speed limits on 14 streets to improve traffic safety, but many people say there also needs to be more enforcement.

Police say that for the last several years, they've only had one traffic team due to budget and staffing issues—and those officers typically only work during the day.

"We're seeing that about half of accidents take place in the evenings and late night hours when we really have no coverage other than patrol," Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said.

Now, the department is shifting resources to add a new nighttime traffic safety team that will focus on stopping dangerous driving, DUIs and sideshows.

"We have a need in the evening hours to address some of these issues as well and that's what the goal will be," Gamble said.

Funding for Tuesday's crosswalk sting came from the California Office of Traffic Safety. A total of 49 citations were issued.