Arrest made in deadly shooting at Sacramento County apartment complex

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that a man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Rosemont earlier this week.

Around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, deputies and the Rancho Cordova Police Department were called to an apartment complex on the 4000 block of South Watt Avenue near Jackson Road on reports of a shooting. Deputies said a caller heard two shots and saw a man had been shot.

After arriving on scene, they found the victim, identified as a 28-year-old man.

First responders rendered medical aid and the victim, who was taken to the hospital. The victim later succumbed to his injuries and died.

During the investigation, homicide detectives were able to identify a suspect.

Detectives said the incident began when the suspect and victim had an argument in front of the apartment complex. The altercation escalated to a physical fight, where the suspect shot the victim, striking him once.

The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Ricardo Hernandez, who is suspected in a fatal shooting in Rosemont on March 17, 2026. Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

An arrest warrant was obtained. Detectives located and arrested the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Ricardo Hernandez, on Wednesday.

Hernandez was taken to the Sacramento County Main Jail and booked on suspicion of murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Deputies said he is not eligible for bail and his next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.

The sheriff's office said the victim's identity will be made available by the coroner's office in accordance with their protocols.