Sacramento detectives investigate deadly shooting on Watt Avenue

A man is dead following a shooting in the Rosemont area of Sacramento on Tuesday, officials said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said reports of a shooting at an apartment complex near South Watt Avenue and Jackson Road came in around 9:45 a.m. A caller told dispatchers they heard two shots and saw a man who had been shot.

Deputies arrived to find a 28-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds and immediately began life-saving efforts. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said witness interviews led deputies to believe the suspect may have remained inside the apartment complex following the shooting, which prompted authorities to secure the scene.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators remained on scene late Tuesday afternoon, continuing to gather evidence and speak with witnesses.

Officials said there is currently no suspect information or known motive. Authorities also noted they do not believe the victim lived at the apartment complex.

Initial evacuations of nearby apartments were carried out as a precaution but have since been lifted.

The intersection of South Watt Avenue and Jackson Road is closed and is expected to remain shut down for several hours.