Sacramento man arrested and large weapons cache seized after "escalating behavior," sheriff says

Authorities say they have seized a large cache of weapons from the home of a man seen near a number of schools in tactical gear.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says they arrested 29-year-old Dalmin Muran last week after an ongoing investigation into "concerning and escalating behavior."

Deputies allege Muran was recently seen wearing military-style clothing and night vision goggles near the Rosemont High School campus after hours.

Muran reportedly left when approached by security.

The sheriff's office says Muran allegedly claimed to have prior military service during other encounters, but deputies have determined he is not a veteran.

A search warrant was served at Muran's home last week. Multiple law enforcement patches and tactical gear, including from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, were discovered. A large cache of weapons, including numerous modified firearms and a ghost gun hidden in the attic, was also found.

Investigators say hundreds of firearm parts that could possibly be used to build or alter weapons were also discovered during the search warrant.

Muran was arrested and booked into Sacramento County Jail for multiple felony charges. He posted bail hours later, the sheriff's office says.

Detectives are concerned there might be unreported incidents where Muran allegedly pretended to be law enforcement. Anyone with information relevant to the case is urged to call investigators at (916) 874-5115.