Sacramento County says preliminary costs for storm damage repairs and cleanup is $123M

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento County's Office of Emergency Services is releasing its first storm damage estimate. The preliminary cost for cleanup and repairs countywide is $123 million.

The number is likely to change as more people report their property damage.

Jan Ponticelli considers herself one of the lucky ones. Even with buckets collecting drips of water in her dining room, she survived after a massive tree came crashing into her home.

"I heard a 'crrrrk' and looked to my left and here it came," Ponticelli said. "The effort is to dry it out to the extent that they're able."

The giant trunk came toppling over. Its limbs punctured her roof, letting rain seep inside the home's hundred-year-old walls.

Ponticelli alerted her insurance company and a catastrophic claims adjuster has been to the home.

"I'm learning as I go," she said.

Sacramento County's first public release of storm damage showed 186 residents reporting damage to their homes. Many have yet to report their damage to the county, including Ponticelli, who does plan to.

"I think for statistical reasons it just makes sense, you know, given that it is a federal emergency," she said.

Samantha Mott is a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services.

"It is beneficial to both parties we really are trying to get a full look at the damage that was caused by the storms," Mott said.

The county opened a disaster response center in Galt on Wednesday for storm damage victims.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) workers were inside taking damage claims, along with state and county workers.

"I'm learning a little bit about FEMA. I don't know that I qualify for that kind of intervention," Ponticelli said.

As this series of catastrophic storms finally comes to an end, there's now a change to calculate the costs.

The county expects to have its disaster recovery center open through mid-February.

People can either go there to report damage or go here on the county website to do it.