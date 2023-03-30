Watch CBS News
Sacramento County park rangers arrest 3 mail theft suspects

RANCHO CORDOVA – Park rangers in Sacramento County helped in the arrest of three mail theft suspects this week.

Sacramento County Regional Parks says, Wednesday afternoon, rangers out on a routine patrol pulled over a vehicle just outside the Upper Sunrise Recreation Area.

Exactly what prompted the initial traffic stop was not disclosed, but rangers say a trove of items related to mail theft was uncovered. Rangers say they seized mail, drivers licenses, and credit cards all belonging to other people.

About $1,000 in allegedly counterfeit US cash and a broken US Postal Service lock were also found, rangers say.

The three suspects arrested are facing charges related to mail theft and other fraud-related crimes. Their names have not been released. 

March 30, 2023

