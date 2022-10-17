Sacramento County Jail on lockdown after officers exposed to Fentanyl

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Jail has been put on lockdown after officers were exposed to Fentanyl.

According to a County Jail representative, two Sacramento Police officers were exposed to Fentanyl on money while booking a suspect.

A jail officer came over with Narcan to help the police officers but began to feel dizzy.

All three are expected to be OK, and the lockdown will remain in place for the next few hours.