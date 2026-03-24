Sacramento County renames March 31 holiday to Farm Workers Appreciation Day after Cesar Chavez allegations

Sacramento County leaders have voted to rename a county holiday long associated with Cesar Chavez, shifting the focus to farmworkers as the late labor leader is at the center of new sexual assault allegations.

The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved renaming the March 31 holiday from Cesar E. Chavez Day to Sacramento County Farm Workers Appreciation Day. County officials said the change is meant to recognize the critical role farmworkers play in the region's economy and food system.

In a statement, the county said farmworkers are "a vital part of the County's agricultural heritage" and continue to support both local communities and broader food supply chains.

The move comes as Sacramento-area leaders and institutions reassess Chavez's legacy following a recent New York Times investigation detailing allegations of sexual abuse against women and minors.

County Supervisor Phil Serna had previously called for the change, proposing that the holiday be renamed to center farmworkers rather than Chavez. Tuesday's vote formalizes that shift, though the county says discussions are still underway about potentially moving the observance to a different date in future years.

The decision follows a series of similar actions across the Sacramento region.

Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty recently announced a city effort to rename Cesar Chavez Plaza downtown, where a monument of Chavez has since been covered. The Sacramento City Council formed a subcommittee to review the name change, with multiple councilmembers saying public spaces should reflect community values.

Soon after the allegations were made public, organizers canceled Sacramento's annual Cesar Chavez Day march, while the City of Davis scrapped its own celebration. The California Museum also announced it would remove Chavez from the California Hall of Fame.

The Crocker Art Museum confirmed it removed a piece depicting Chavez from a current exhibit after discussions with curators and the artist's family.

Among the allegations are claims from labor leader Dolores Huerta, who co-founded the United Farm Workers with Chavez in the 1960s. Huerta said she experienced two non-consensual sexual encounters with Chavez in the 1960s, which resulted in pregnancies.

Huerta said she kept the incidents secret for decades to avoid harming the farmworker movement, adding that the movement "has always been bigger and far more important than any one individual."

That sentiment has been echoed by several Sacramento officials, including those supporting the renaming efforts. Councilmember Mai Vang said last week that the focus should remain on "the farmworkers and union siblings who have never stopped fighting in the fields, on the picket lines, and in the streets."

Sacramento County leaders are expected to revisit the holiday's future observance date after completing discussions with employee organizations.