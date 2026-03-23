Artist who marched with Cesar Chavez talks removing Chavez artwork after allegations

Artwork depicting Cesar Chavez's leadership in the farmworker movement is now being reconsidered in public and private places.

Chicano artist and muralist Carlos Lopez marched with Chavez as a child. He said he was shocked to hear the recent sexual assault allegations that have the late labor leader's legacy under scrutiny.

Lopez, a member of the Chicano Royal Air Force collective, says any work showing Chavez's face should be replaced, "and I painted Cesar Chavez's face several times."

"When I hear that Chavez had done these atrocities to these ladies, it was like a sucker gut punch," Lopez said.

In Sacramento, the Crocker Art Museum's current exhibit, "Rebels with La Causa," features a showcase of Chicano Royal Air Force artwork, including a 1972 work by Jose Montoya depicting Chavez that has been removed.

"After discussion with the show's curator and the artist's family, we have removed the piece and replaced with another by the same artist," Crocker Art Museum said in a statement.

Dolores Huerta, 95, who co-founded the United Farm Workers (UFW) Union with Chavez, has accused him of raping her twice. A New York Times investigation also found he sexually assaulted girls while he was the president of the UFW.

"I would have never guessed this, you know?" Lopez said. "I would have never thought this would be part of his legacy."

Lopez not only marched as a child in the Delano Grape Strike in 1970, but he also lived with Huerta's daughter.

"One of her daughters lived at our place, our family home, when we were growing up for a while," Lopez said.

Now this artist, who is devoted to depicting the Chicano struggle, says removing Chavez from artwork may be the only choice.

"I'm in a quandary over it, really," Lopez said. "Yeah, an emotional quandary."