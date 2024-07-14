Sacramento County delegates honored to be at Republican Party Convention in Milwaukee

Sacramento County delegates honored to be at the Republican National Convention

MILWAUKEE – The Republican Party Convention delegates are arriving ahead of the start of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Monday.

Sacramento GOP Delegate Brian Johnston is in Milwaukee where the aftermath of former President Donald Trump's assassination attempt is leading to heightened security for him and his delegation. He says he's honored to be there.

"We're gonna be accompanied by Secret Service, so that's a first time for me," Johnston said.

"It's not lost on us that he literally dodged a bullet and that things could have been very different today," Betsy Mahan said.

Mahan is another GOP delegate from Sacramento, standing in solidarity with Trump and all his campaign supporters after a supporter died from simply sitting in the stands in the line of fire

"Because all of us have been at events like that, we have been at public events, I have volunteers out at the state fair right now and I care very much about their safety," Mahan said.

Both delegates say the mood in Milwaukee is somber, yet energized.

"We're all even more dedicated to fighting the fight and getting Trump elected," Mahan said.

"When he stood back up and raised his fist, that he would not be daunted, is hugely significant," Johnston said.

There are 2,300 GOP delegates in Milwaukee for the convention, including 169 from California.