Sacramento County man suspected of assaulting relative with knife arrested after standoff

Authorities in Sacramento County said they arrested a man suspected in a domestic assault and vandalism, following a standoff at a home Saturday morning.

Shortly after 8:15 a.m., Sacramento County sheriff's deputies were called to a home on Arrowroot Circle in the community of Antelope. The caller said the suspect chased another family member with a knife and committed vandalism during an incident Friday night.

The sheriff's office said that deputies established a perimeter, evacuated nearby homes and attempted to contact with the man, later identified as 27-year-old Yashdeep Singh.

According to deputies, Singh refused to exit and went onto the roof of the home. He also threatened to kill people and threatened to stab deputies if they didn't leave.

The office's Special Enforcement Detail and negotiators responded to the scene.

"Deputies attempted for hours to negotiate a peaceful surrender with Singh to no avail," the sheriff's office said in an update Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said they used a K-9 and less-lethal options to apprehend Singh around 11:30 a.m.

After refusing medical attention and being medically cleared at a hospital, Singh was booked into the Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, criminal threats, vandalism and resisting arrest.