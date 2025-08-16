Son accused of trying to burn Sacramento County home down with parents inside after argument

A man was arrested after he tried to burn a house down with his parents inside on Saturday evening, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the 3600 block of 45th Avenue around 5 p.m. for a welfare check.

The sheriff's office said they learned from family members that 37-year-old Smoekitt Say got into an argument with his 80-year-old father. Deputies said Say then tried to burn the house down with his parents inside.

Family members extinguished the fire before emergency personnel arrived.

But Say took off from the scene and was later located nearby by deputies, the sheriff's office. He was arrested and booked into jail, where deputies said he's ineligible for bail.