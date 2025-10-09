Sacramento city leaders weigh new policy to permit religious daggers in city hall

Public safety versus religious freedom — it's a debate taking place next week at Sacramento City Hall.

People attending Sacramento City Council meetings must first pass through a metal detector operated by police officers before they're allowed to enter the council chambers. No weapons of any kind are allowed.

"We had about 150 Sikh community members outside who couldn't walk in because we were told we couldn't enter the premises with our kirpans," said Sikh community advocate Jasjit Singh.

Singh said kirpans are a metal blade similar to a dagger or knife that are worn by sikhs as part of their religious faith.

"It's pretty demoralizing and demeaning," Singh said. "You're saying that this article of faith is somehow unallowed."

Now, city leaders are considering a change. The city says these religious daggers are already allowed in some federal buildings, and other cities like Fresno permit people to carry kirpans up to seven inches long.

Sacramento's proposal would allow them to be up to 10 inches, including the handle.

"In those moments when we go into a city council meeting and we want to be able to express our viewpoints and talk about what we want to talk about, we can't go in there feeling like we're 95% of who we are when that is what makes us whole," Singh said.

Some people may have security concerns about allowing these types of weapons in public, but Singh said they're already out there.

"The truth is you are amongst Sikh community members every single day who are wearing the kirpan every single day," Singh said. "Your doctors, your lawyers, your bus drivers."

The city said that nationwide, there have been very few reports of these blades being used in a crime. Supporters of the policy change say it's needed to allow religious freedom.

"This is who we are and we've been here for over 100 years, and we're not going to change are religious beliefs and our religious values," Singh said.

The proposal will be discussed by a city committee next Tuesday, and supporters are hoping it's passed by November, which is Sikh Awareness Month.