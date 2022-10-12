Sacramento city council votes to continue blocking access to some alleys

Watch CBS News
SACRAMENTO – The City of Sacramento is shutting down alleyways as it looks for ways to reduce crime.

The closures were supposed to be temporary and set to expire in October, but now city officials want to keep the locked gates in place for at least another year and a half.

City leaders argue that the closures are necessary to "prevent serious and continual criminal activity."

Many people who live in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood support keeping them closed.

The city says the current closures do not adversely affect the flow of traffic.

