Here's which councilmembers are accepting or rejecting raises amid $44 million city budget deficit

Who on the Sacramento City Council is accepting a pay increase amid a budget shortfall?

SACRAMENTO — While the City of Sacramento considers a wide range of cuts to address a $44 million budget deficit, the mayor and city council are eyeing pay raises.

An independent commission met last week, voting to raise the base salaries for Mayor Kevin McCarty and council members.

The mayor would get a 12% increase, raising his salary from $164,000 to $184,000, while council members would get 8% each, raising their salaries from $102,000 to $111,000.

Since that vote, some have weighed in on whether or not they would be rejecting a pay increase.

"I'm waiting to see how it all works out," Mayor McCarty said. "We have a month to decide."

Among the councilmembers, Lisa Kaplan confirmed to CBS13 that she will accept the raise. Roger Dickinson will also be taking the raise, but his office says he is exploring ways to redirect his salary increase to support his district directly.

Councilmembers Mai Vang and Rick Jennings are rejecting the increases, citing struggling constituents and the budget deficit.

We're waiting to hear back from the others.