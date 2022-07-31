Watch CBS News
Sacramento Church Partners To Host A Back-To-School Party

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- South Sacramento Christian Center partnered with Sacramento Collaborative to host a back-to-school block party.

The event promoted fun and safety for kids and families ahead of a return to school. 

"For the last two years, many of them have been doing school online. So you know, getting them backpacks and supplies this year more than ever was super important for our community," said South Sacramento Christian Center Program Manager Katrina Simmons.

The event also featured a walk-up food distribution that fed over 1,000 people with free groceries, COVID testing, and free health and dental screenings were provided as well.

First published on July 30, 2022 / 11:52 PM

