Watch CBS News
Local News

CHP chase ends in crash in Sacramento along Arena Boulevard

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Police chase ends in crash in Sacramento
Police chase ends in crash in Sacramento 00:35

SACRAMENTO – A hit-and-run suspect is under arrest after they crashed into a pole during a police chase in Sacramento early Tuesday morning.

California Highway Patrol says the suspect was involved in a hit-and-run earlier in the morning. Officers tried to pull the suspect over, but the driver wouldn't yield.

Around 3 a.m., the suspect crashed into a pole near Arena Boulevard and El Centro Road.

chp-chase-crash-sacramento.jpg
Scene of the crash. CBS13

The driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution, officers say.

Alcohol may have been a factor in the incident, CHP says, but the investigation is still ongoing. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.