CHP chase ends in crash in Sacramento along Arena Boulevard

Police chase ends in crash in Sacramento

Police chase ends in crash in Sacramento

Police chase ends in crash in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A hit-and-run suspect is under arrest after they crashed into a pole during a police chase in Sacramento early Tuesday morning.

California Highway Patrol says the suspect was involved in a hit-and-run earlier in the morning. Officers tried to pull the suspect over, but the driver wouldn't yield.

Around 3 a.m., the suspect crashed into a pole near Arena Boulevard and El Centro Road.

Scene of the crash. CBS13

The driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution, officers say.

Alcohol may have been a factor in the incident, CHP says, but the investigation is still ongoing.