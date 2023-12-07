Sacramento Choral Society sings the spirit of the holidays for 28th year

SACRAMENTO — This year is the 28th annual performance of the Sacramento Choral Society & Orchestra's Christmas concert. For nearly three decades, they have brought the community together through the spirit of song.

The performance on December 9 is led by renowned Sacramento Choral Society Music Director, Sacramento State professor, and longtime music director of Sacred Heart Church Dr. Donald Kendrick.

"We are very excited. Why? Because we are going to present the most beautiful, exciting, and inspiring Christmas concert you have ever heard," Kendrick said. "We have candlelit processions, radiant music for Christmas, the audience gets to sing along. I think it's some of the most beautiful music in the world."

The performance will fill the historic halls of the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium, drawing the community together for a performance dubbed Home for the Holidays. Tickets for Saturday's performance can be purchased from Sacramento Choral's website with a student discount of 50%.

"The music is truly touching. It's uplifting and really helps us to understand and celebrate the reason for the season," Kendrick said.

They invite the community to ring in the most wonderful time of year with the 130-member chorus, candlelight procession, audience sing-along, and even a special appearance by Santa himself with a chance to take holiday photos.

Tickets are on sale for anywhere from $43 to $63.