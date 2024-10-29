Sacramento Chando's Tacos employee pistol whipped during armed robbery

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police are searching for a suspect after a Chando's Tacos employee was robbed at gunpoint Monday night.

Lisandro Madrigal, the owner of Chando's Tacos on Arden Way, said it was closing time, just before 9 p.m., when his three employees were getting ready to take out the trash and opened the door.

Security camera video captured an employee getting hit in the head with a gun. The suspect made little attempt to hide his face, wearing a black hoodie, glasses and blue gloves. He demanded the cashier to hand over the cash.

"I get a little choked up when I think about it because no one deserves to be put through this," Madrigal said.

Madrigal noted that he hears about brazen armed robberies at other businesses, but it has never happened at any of his shops in 14 years.

The employee who was hit in the head is now recovering and Madrigal said she was courageous in how she confronted the gunman and handed over the little cash they had in the register.

"We have protocols in place, panic buttons at all of our locations and kind of let people know it's not worth saving any cash," Madrigal said.

Even with safety measures like multiple cameras around the shop, the violence was not deterred.

"This is really unfortunate," customer Matt Hine said. "[Chando's] is a staple here in Sacramento. It's been here forever. This is the original location."

Hine and his coworkers are Chando's regulars, especially on taco Tuesdays.

"It's just really sad that people take advantage of a good family-owned business," Hine said.

The close-knit Chando's team came together to strategize what changes they could make and are considering adding more lighting around the restaurant and hiring private security.

"When they arrest people there needs to be consequences," Hine said. "They can't just set up revolving doors."

It is the same sentiment we consistently hear from Sacramentans.

"Let Sacramento know that this is what is going on," Madrigal said. "We can't let people just get away with taking stuff and being violent about that."

Madrigal said he is prioritizing protecting his employees and customers, hoping something will change to stop the crime that he thinks has become all too common.

"I'm worried that things have kind of gotten to this point, but I guess this is the world we live in," Madrigal said.

Sacramento police confirmed the man in the video is a suspect they are still searching for. The investigation is early on, so investigators have not determined if he acted alone.

If you recognize the suspect or know anything about the armed robbery, call the Sacramento Police Department.