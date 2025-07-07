Woman found dead in south Sacramento home, homicide investigation underway

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation into the death of a woman in south Sacramento over the weekend.

Sacramento police say first responders were called to a home along Center Parkway, near Tangerine Avenue, a little before 4 p.m. Sunday over reports of a woman being found unresponsive.

Officers noted that the woman had "traumatic injuries," but no specifics were given.

Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene, police say. Her identity has not been released by authorities.

Crime scene investigators and homicide detectives were out processing the scene Sunday.

No suspect information was available.