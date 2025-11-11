Sacramento's Capital Stage adds ASL-interpreted performances to main stage shows

Sacramento's Capital Stage will now offer American Sign Language interpreted performances for its main stage shows.

The theater company announced the push on Tuesday, with the first ASL-interpreted performance scheduled for Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. show of "Eureka Day."

Select dates of all the company's upcoming main stage shows will also offer ASL-interpreted performances.

Patrons should check Capital Stage's website for the specific dates.

Other theater companies around Sacramento have also started offering ASL-interpreted performances for their productions. For Broadway Sacramento, at least one Friday evening show will offer an ASL-interpreted performance.

B Street Theatre also offers ASL-interpreted performances on select dates.