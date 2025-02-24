Sacramento artesian fair trade store to close after 25 years in business

SACRAMENTO – A longtime fair trade shop in Sacramento announced they'll soon be closing for good.

Zanzibar Fair Trade Imports announced Monday that they will be starting a liquidation sale on March 1.

The owners say online shopping, competition, and overhead costs prompted to permanent closure of the Broadway store.

"Literally everything we have was and is in the store. We have supported thousands of individual artisans, small family workshops, cooperatives and women's groups over the last 25 plus years," the owners wrote in their closure announcement.

The store first opened in 1999 in the Midtown area and has moved around the city several times.

Ahead of the liquidation sale, the store will remain closed for inventory.

No final day of business has been announced yet.