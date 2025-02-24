Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento artesian fair trade store to close after 25 years in business

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO – A longtime fair trade shop in Sacramento announced they'll soon be closing for good.

Zanzibar Fair Trade Imports announced Monday that they will be starting a liquidation sale on March 1.

The owners say online shopping, competition, and overhead costs prompted to permanent closure of the Broadway store.

"Literally everything we have was and is in the store. We have supported thousands of individual artisans, small family workshops, cooperatives and women's groups over the last 25 plus years," the owners wrote in their closure announcement.

The store first opened in 1999 in the Midtown area and has moved around the city several times.

Ahead of the liquidation sale, the store will remain closed for inventory. 

No final day of business has been announced yet. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.