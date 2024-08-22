Sacramento boy, 1, killed in crash at Central California I-5 rest area

FRESNO COUNTY – A Sacramento toddler has died after the car he was in crashed while it was driving into a Central California rest stop Thursday morning.

California Highway Patrol says, a little after 5 a.m., a car was pulling off of southbound Interstate 5 at the Coalinga Avenal Rest Area in Fresno County when – for an unknown reason – the driver didn't negotiate the curve in the off-ramp.

The car first went onto the dirt shoulder of the offramp, then crashed into a tree.

One witness who saw the crash jumped into action, CHP says, starting CPR on a one-year-old passenger. Medics soon took over, but officers say the young boy died while on the way to the hospital.

Two other people were in the car, a 28-year-old Sacramento woman who was driving and a three-year-old boy. They were also taken to the hospital.

CHP noted that neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash.